Twenty-three COVID deaths in Kerala on Wednesday, 742 in total

Twenty-three deaths were reported in Kerala on Wednesday.

They are:

Vasantha (68) from Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram Murali (55) from Pallichal in Thiruvananthapuram Nataraja Sundaram (91) from Sreekanteswaram in Thiruvananthapuram Sasidharan Nair (77) from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram Abu Tahir (68) from Vallakkadavu in Thiruvananthapuram Padmakumar (49) from Payipad in Alappuzha Thankamma Varghese (75) from Alappuzha Shari Rajan (47) from Mavelikkara in Alappuzha P Omana (63) from Alappuzha Sasidharan (65) from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta Anamma (65) from Kanichukulam in Kottayam Leela (82) from Panangad in Ernakulam Lakshmi (75) from Palakkad Ammini (58) from Melattur in Malappuram Gopalakrishnan (78) from Amayur in Palakkad Krishnadas (55) Thankappan (68) from Kundalassery in Palakkad Rafeeq (35) from Kadampazhipuram in Palakkad Ramankutty (80) from Koduvayur in Palakkad Mohanan (61) from Kadukkamkunnam in Palakkad Prema (51) from Vettam in Malappuram Zainuddin (63) from Meenadathur Parameswara Acharya (68) from Chippar in Kasaragod

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 742. More deaths were reported, but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.