No restriction on firms from seeking foreign assistance: Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, outraged by CBI's entry into the Life Mission deal, will oppose the central agency's investigations arguing that neither Unitac nor its subsidiary Sane Ventures are companies banned from obtaining foreign aid. It wouldn't be a crime even if the companies have already received foreign funding, the state government argues.

As part of business, companies can receive fees or expenses from abroad for their goods and services. The government is, therefore, of the view that the Life Mission transaction will not come under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The government contends that the CBI's FIR in the Life Mission case is illegal and an abuse of the law. Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara's complaint is politically motivated. It also argues that the fact that the FIR was registered without even conducting a preliminary inquiry points to an ulterior motive.

The central government does not have the authority to issue a notification ordering an investigation by a special agency by throwing the state police aside.

Neither the government nor Life Mission has accepted foreign donations. The construction contract is between Unitac and the UAE Consul General. Unitac and Sane Ventures were chosen by the sponsor. Neither the state nor Life Mission had any role to play in this, the government will argue.

HC plan was decided in Tuesday's meeting

With the plan to move an ordinance against the CBI inquiry falling flat, the chief minister and ministers held a meeting on Tuesday by excluding the chief secretary. The meeting decided to seek legal advice and directed Life Mission CEO U V Jose to be ready to file a petition in the High Court against the CBI investigation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the CBI had registered a case by disregarding rules. The legal advice is to file a petition in the High Court, he said. The ministers backed the suggestion. Shortly afterwards, UV Jose filed a petition in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department filed a case regarding the Life Mission and submitted the first information report in the special vigilance court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday afternoon.