HC dismisses Bishop Franco Mulakkal's plea for adjourning rape case trial

Kochi: The High Court has rejected a petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal that said the trial in the nun rape case should be adjourned in view of the COVID pandemic.

He approached the high court after the Kottayam additional sessions court rejected his petition seeking a stay on the cross-examination till COVID-19 is brought under control, or for two months.

He went to the court with his petition when his cross-examination in the case is scheduled to be done on October 5. The petition said it would be difficult for his elderly lawyer to appear in court because of the pandemic.

In the Kottayam additional sessions court, the prosecution had said that the senior advocate can take part in the cross-examination proceedings through video conferencing.

While the rapid spread of COVID does give rise to cause for concerns, one has to move forward by dealing with such circumstances in life, the court said.

It said if the petitioner requests for cross-examination of witnesses through video conferencing, then it should be considered based on merit.