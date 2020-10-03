Kerala records 7,834 new COVID-19 cases, 4,476 recoveries on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached XXXX on Saturday, with the state reporting 7,834 fresh cases. This is the highest single-day spike reported in the state. The state also registered 4,476 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 80,818 people recovered from the disease, while 1,39,620 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 6,850 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 648 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 95 healthcare workers also contracted the virus. Five Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) employees also tested positive.

Of the 7,834 cases reported on Saturday, 49 people came from abroad, while 187 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed 22 more deaths on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 813.