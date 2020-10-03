Kerala records 7,834 new COVID-19 cases, 4,476 recoveries on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 2,21,333 on Saturday, with the state reporting 7,834 fresh cases. The state also registered the highest single-day recoveries of 4,476 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

So far, 80,818 people recovered from the disease, while 1,39,620 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 6,850 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 648 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 95 healthcare workers (24 from Thiruvananthapuram, 23 from Kannur, 11 from Pathanamthittta, nine from Kozhikode, eight from Ernakulam, five from Kasaragod, four from Palakkad and Malappuram, three from Kottayam, two each from Thrissur and Wayanad) also contracted the virus. Five Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) employees also tested positive.

Of the 7,834 cases reported on Saturday, 49 people came from abroad, while 187 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed 22 more deaths on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 813.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 1049 (contact cases – 836)

Malappuram – 973 (903)

Kozhikode – 941 (900)

Ernakulam – 925 (759)

Thrissur – 778 (771)

Alappuzha – 633 (607)

Kollam – 534 (531)

Palakkad – 496 (342)

Kannur – 423 (325)

Kottayam – 342 (333)

Pathanamthitta – 296 (178)

Kasaragod – 257 (236)

Idukki – 106 (63)

Wayanad – 81 (66)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 906

Malappuram – 641

Alappuzha – 486

Thrissur – 420

Ernakulam – 402

Kollam – 284

Kozhikode – 278

Kannur – 204

Kottayam – 202

Palakkad – 186

Pathanamthitta – 131

Kasaragod – 129

Idukki – 115

Wayanad – 92

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 54,563 samples have been tested, the health department statement said on Saturday. In total, 31,04,878 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 2,07,429 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of the 2,51,286 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,20,218 are home/institutional quarantined and 31,068 hospitalised. As many as 3,425 people were hospitalised since Friday.

32 new places were designated as hotspots on Saturday, while 12 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 724 hotspots.