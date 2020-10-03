Follow COVID norms, use gloves; fines for violations to increase: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID restrictions will be imposed in a strict and effective manner in the state in the wake of increasing incidence of infections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Not more than 20 people should take part in any gathering or event, including that of the government’s, he said after inaugurating 90 government school buildings via video-conferencing here on Saturday. The CM also ‘virtually’ laid the foundation stone for 54 new government school buildings.

He said the fine for not wearing masks would be increased. People should maintain ‘social distance’ inside shops and purchase area. All shoppers should wear gloves, especially in places where they touch things on display, he said.

The onus is on the shop-keepers/businesses to ensure that the COVID protocols are in place in the respective establishment. Those shops found violating the norms would be closed down, the CM said.

People were not paying heed to repeated calls to use masks and sanitizers. This cannot be allowed, he said.

The CM said the number of COVID tests would be ramped up. He termed it ‘critical’ to identify COVID patients and treat them. He said it was essential that we adhere to the highest possible care and vigil that was initially in place in the state.

He said the government noted that due care was not being exercised and such laxity would cost the state and its people dear. So, the government was moving in with strict regulations. He said all citizens should cooperate with these steps in their own interests.