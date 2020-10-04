COVID-19: 8,553 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 4,851 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 8,553 people tested positive for coronavirus and 4,851 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases, 7,527 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 716 among them is unknown.

As many as 30 infected persons came from abroad while 181 came from other states.

Twenty-three deaths were reported on Sunday taking the state's official toll to 836.

Causing concern to the state government, the test positivity rate stood above 14 per cent.

The state has reported 2,29,886 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 1,44,471 persons recovered. The remaining 84,497 patients are undergoing treatment.

In an alarming trend, 99 health workers also tested positive in the state – 27 from Kannur, 21 from Thiruvananthapuram, 14 from Ernakulam, 12 from Kollam, 11 from Kozhikode, four from Kottayam, three from Malappuram, two from Pathanamthitta, one each from Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,57,707 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,26,536 are under home or institutional quarantine and 31,171 are in hospitals.

3,398 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 58,727 samples were tested.

So far, 31,64,072 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 2,08,027 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts.

On Sunday, seven more regions have been converted into hotspots and five have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 725 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 1,164 ( 1,081 contact cases)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,119 (943)

Ernakulam - 952 (819)

Kollam - 866 (843)

Thrissur - 793 (791)

Malappuram - 792 (721)

Kannur - 555 (359)

Alappuzha - 544 (520)

Palakkad - 496 (328)

Kottayam - 474 (466)

Pathanamthitta - 315 (220)

Kasaragod -278 (270)

Wayanad - 109 (102)

Idukki - 96 (64)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 402

Thiruvananthapuram – 880

Ernakulam – 405

Kollam – 400

Thrissur – 260

Malappuram – 715

Kannur – 109

Alappuzha – 608

Palakkad – 217

Kottayam – 318

Pathanamthitta – 167

Kasaragod – 193

Wayanad – 97

Idukki – 80

(to be updated)