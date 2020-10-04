Galloping COVID test positivity rate and what it means for Kerala

It appears the Sars-CoV-2 virus derives some special glee in proving the scientific community wrong.

Take for instance Kerala. It took World Health Organsiation's advice on testing to heart and dramatically ramped up COVID-19 testing. The WHO's logic was that the test positivity rate (the number infected for every 100 tested) would fall if tests are increased.

So from an average of 10,000 tests a day in the first week of July, Kerala scaled up the number of daily tests to an average of nearly 56,000 in the last seven days. But in the three months in between, instead of dropping as the WHO assured, the test positivity rate (TPR) soared: from around 3 per cent to nearly 15 per cent. (The WHO says the TPR should be ideally kept below 5 per cent.)

"The WHO's logic will work only if ours were random tests, done even on people with no symptoms and those with not even remote links to a COVID positive patient," said Dr K P Aravindan, one of Kerala's most reputed pathologists. "Now, the tests are highly focused. It is done only on high-risk patients and those with symptoms. The number of asymptomatics and the general public being tested have fallen steeply," he said.

Shorter test list

The testing strategy changed in the first half of August, said Dr Aneesh, a community medicine expert attached to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Till then, tests were done on a large pool of potential cases: a) Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) patients; b) symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases, symptomatic returnees from abroad and other states; c) symptomatic high-risk groups like healthcare workers and other frontline workers like police and local body representatives: d) asymptomatic high-risk contacts; e) those with any influenza-like illness; f) asymptomatics among the high-risk groups; g) asymptomatics in COVID clusters or community.

From the second week of August, all asymptomatics, even if high-risk, (from d to g) were struck out of the list of candidates to be tested. Tested were those who had the highest probability of showing positive: mostly symptomatics and SARI patients. Result: a positivity rate of nearly 15 per cent, the highest in the country after Maharashtra.

Unseen numbers

Even then, the COVID numbers in Kerala is an underestimation. "Our tests have only 67 per cent sensitivity, which means that 33 per cent of positive cases will slip through the net. Contact tracing also will leave out some cases. So the cases regularly left out by these two surveillance methods will freely infect others and the cases will keep going up," said Rajeev Sadanandan, the former health secretary credited with reining in Nipah, and now the COVID advisor to the government.

According to him, daily tests in Kerala should be increased further, to over 80,000, for the test positivity rate in Kerala to come down. His figure is based on a Harvard University analysis of TPR.

Imminent bed crisis

Though Kerala's testing strategy reflects reality better than in many other states in the country, it is also steadily pushing the state into a manpower and infrastructure crisis. If the daily cases cross 20,000, experts feel there could be a severe shortage of ventilators, ICU and ordinary hospital beds.

Even at this stage, the huge stress on doctors and other health care staff has caused unacceptable fall in treatment and care standards in tertiary centres like medical colleges. (A COVID patient discharged from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, like in an abandoned and rotting dead body, was full of maggots).

There is not enough staff in Covid First Line Treatment Centres, too.

Stay at home

It is in such a context that the government wants the home option to work. "Kerala has to rationalise its hospital admission policy," said Dr Aravindan. "Not just asymptomatics, even young people with mild symptoms should be kept at home and monitored. Hospital admission should be limited to high-risk groups like the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions and those with severe symptoms," he said.

Rajeev Sadanandan, the chief evangelist of the home option, is disappointed that the concept had taken off the way he had anticipated.

"When medical help is available, people are generally unwilling to take chances. It also does not help that Kerala society is highly stigmatising. We have had instances where families were ostracised because they had a COVID patient. Even health workers with no or mild symptoms are reluctant to go into home isolation once they are declared positive," he said.

If there is an even greater surge, Sadanandan said home isolation would have to be made compulsory at least for the asymptomatics.

Lion attacks and COVID testing

But there are experts like Dr Aneesh who wants home isolation to be insisted upon but also wants the testing to be capped at the current level. "The objective of tests is to identify the positive cases and keep them separate from the community. Now, this group that needs to be separated is swelling, and is exerting immense stress on the health system," he said.

He then put forward a doomsday scenario to show why, at this stage, prevention is better than increasing tests. "Suppose some hungry lions have strayed into a town or city. One or two or even five could be tranquillized or trapped. But what if there are many, scores of them, ready to pounce from shadows and corners. No amount of shooting will work. The only wise thing for the inhabitants to do would be to shut themselves inside their homes till the lions wander back to the forest."