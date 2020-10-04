Kerala records 23 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, toll at 836

Kerala recorded 23 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the official toll to 836.

The deceased are Krishnan Nair, 83, of Perukavu, Ashokan, 73, of Anayara, Josephine Franklin, 72, of Veli, Rajayyan, 80, of Parassala, Robert, 53, of Manjavilakam, Jayanthi, 50, of Palode, Annachi Perumal Achari, 90, of Nedumangad, and Devaraj, 55, of Manjavilakam in Thiruvananthapuram; Devarajan, 63, of Pathanapuram in Kollam; Abdulsamad, 62, of Arattuzha, Afiya Beevi, 67, of Kariyilakulangara, Mariyakutty, 68, of Kattanam, and Rosamma, 59, of Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha;



Nakulan, 62, of Nayarambalam and Rosy Joseph, 89, of Edappally in Ernakulam; Chammini, 63, of Kappoor in Palakkad; Hazbullah, 68, of Tirur, Muhammed, 58, of Klari, Kunjimoideen Haji, 87, of Thachinganadam, Biriyakutty, 77, of Venniyur, Fathima, 83, of Iringavoor, and Muhammed Ali, 50, of Arakkuparambu in Malappuram; and Muhammed Kunhi, 68, of Koyyode in Kannur.

The rest of the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.