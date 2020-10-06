Dates from UAE Consulate were distributed on Sivasankar's order, says TV Anupama

Kochi: There was no correspondence between the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram and the state government over the import of 17,000kg of dates into Kerala, the former director of the Department of Social Justice, T V Anupama, has told investigators.

According to her statement, the scheme of distributing the dates to children in orphanages was implemented on the basis of verbal instructions from M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the chief minister.

T V Anupama gave the statement to the Customs Department officials who are investigating the import of dates through the diplomatic channel without paying taxes and later distributing them in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the scheme to distribute dates to children in orphanages in the state on May 26, 2017. The dates were imported into the state through the UAE Consulate.

The scheme was to distribute the dates in all districts under the supervision of the Department of Social Justice.

Although 17,000 kg of dates were imported to Kerala, the Customs Department has found that all of them were not distributed under the scheme. Following this, it had decided to question the heads of the Department of Social Justice and the Department of General Administration.

The probe team had directed these two departments to provide before September 30 all the information about the distribution of the dates. It recorded TV Anupama's statement after receiving the information.

The consignment with the dates had arrived at the Kochi port in a shipping container. The Customs Department found that Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith, the main accused in the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case, had gone to the port to directly collect the consignment.

The probe team also found that Swapna had given dates to some senior officials at the state Secretariat and police officials in the capital. It has, therefore, decided to question the accused in the gold smuggling case in connection with the dates distribution case, too.