Kerala records 25 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, toll at 859

Kerala recorded 25 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the official toll to 859.

The deceased are Brigitte, 70, from Vettukadu, Sreedharan, 63, from Nemom, Antony Morris, 64, from Valiyathura, Girija, 59, from Nellivila, Shaji, 37, from Kovalam, Tajuddin, 62, from Maravila, Sreenivasan, 71, from Chempanthi, Vijayababu, 61, from Thirumala, and Shankara Subrahmania Iyer, 78, from Fort in Thiruvananthapuram; Kabeer, 63, from Kunnikkode, Subaida, 52, from Kadappakkada, Prabhavathi Amma, 73, from Chavara, Sreekumar , 52, from Mukhathala, and Charles, 80, from Pattathanam in Kollam; Sathyan, 65, from Thykkal in Alappuzha; Sabu Jacob, 53, from Changanacherry, Raju Kurian, 75, from Vadavathoor, and Shyamala, 60, from Karappuzha in Kottayam; Itheri, 75, from Perinthalmanna, Dathima, 61, from Uppada, Seydalavi, 60, from Kuttippuram, and Ibrahim Kutty, 78, from Arekode in Malappuram; Balakrishnan, 71, from Kadachira and P Raveendran, 73, from Pallipram in Kannur; and Raveendran, 52, from Cheruvathoor in Kasaragode.

The rest from the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute from Virology, Alappuzha.

