{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Short circuit not reason for Kerala Secretariat fire: Forensic report

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
kerala-secretariat-fire
SHARE

Thiruvanthapuram: The fire in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Kerala secretariat was not caused by short circuit, a forensic report submitted to a court here stated.

The report submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here also states that only files were destroyed in the fire and other items including sanitiser failed to catch fire.

The report was compiled by the forensic department after examining 21 out of 45 items collected. A report on the fan and other devices is yet to be completed.

Though an officer from the protocol department submitted all the required documents to the NIA office in Kochi, the probe agency is investigating the reason for his presence at the GAD office three hours before the fire. The entire department was in quarantine at the time of the incident.
KERALA
Kerala Secretariat fire originated from faulty fan, no important files lost: Report

A fire broke out at the Kerala secretariat on August 25, damaging some documents and triggering a political controversy. The incident happened at the protocol office at the North Sandwich Block, triggering a slew of speculations and allegations.

There is also suspicion that there was a delay in notifying the fire department unit inside the Secretariat about the incident. They were informed about it at 5:15pm, thirty minutes after the fire started.

trivandrum-secretariat-fire-1

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire had revealed that the fire originated from a fan in a closed room. The plastic coating of the fan caught fire due to overheating and eventually caught on to the curtain, shelves and papers in the closed room, a report filed by the PWC Chief Engineer stated.

The FIR on the case states that files dealing with the guest house notifications and permits were destroyed in the fire.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES