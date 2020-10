Twenty-four more COVID deaths in Kerala, toll now 930

Twenty-four COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday.

The deceased are Peerumuhammed (60) from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayakumaran Nair (72) from Thiruvananthapuram, Raju (45) from Vettikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreekumari (58) from Plavilakonam in Thiruvananthapuram, Mohanan (61) from Mariapuram in Idukki, Rajesh (36) from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan (58) from Santhivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajendran (68) from Nalandanada, Savitri (60) from Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Sivasankaran (74) from Eravipuram in Kollam, Sasi (84) from Maruthady in Kollam, Soman (65) from Kottarakkara in Kollam, Nalinakshan (78) from West Hill in Kozhikode, Susheela (78) from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, Ashokan (58) from Palissery in Thrissur, Abdul Ghafoor (49) from Narikkuni in Kozhikode, Balakrishnan (82) from Elathur in Kozhikode, Sheeja (49) from Atholi in Kozhikode, Moosa (65) from Vatakara in Kozhikode, Chandramohan (69) from Olavanna in Kozhikode, Gopalan (69) from Moilothara in Kozhikode, Sainaba (68) from Kodiyathur in Kozhikode, Rukiabi (86) of Uppala in Kasaragod, and Krishnan (84) of Udma in Kasaragod.



With this, COVID death toll in the state now stands at 930. Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.