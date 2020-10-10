{{head.currentUpdate}}

Gadkari to inaugurate road projects worth Rs 11,571 crore in Kerala on Oct 13

Cheruthoni bridge in Idukki. File photo
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the virtual foundation stone for seven national highway development projects worth Rs 11,571.23 crore in Kerala on October 13.

The projects involve construction of drainage systems, installing street lights and beautification of roadsides, among other things.

During the video conference meeting, Gadkari will also inaugurate the 26.5-km renovated Kazhakootam-Mukkola road on National Highway 66.

Member of Parliament K Muraleedharan, who is also a member of the standing committee on transport, had demanded that steps should be taken to complete the road projects in Kerala.

The new projects (amount in brackets):

Kasargod district

Perole - Taliparamba: 40.11 km (Rs 3,041.65 crore)

Thalapady - Chengala: 39 km (Rs 1,981.07 crore)

Chengala - Nileshwaram: 37.27 km (Rs 1,746.45 crore)

Kannur

Taliparamba - Muzhappilangad: 29.95 km (Rs 2,714.6 crore)

Kozhikode

Bypass: 28.4 km (Rs 1,853.42 crore)

Palolipalam - Moorad Bridge: 2.1 km six-lane road (Rs 210.21 crore)

Idukki district

Cheruthoni river bridge (Rs 23.83 crore)

