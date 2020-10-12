COVID-19: 5,930 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, tally nears 3L

Thiruvananthapuram: 5,930 people tested positive for coronavirus and 7,836 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The relatively low number of cases compared to previous days is owing to the less number of tests on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, only 38,259 samples were tested. On weekdays, the number of tests used to be over 55K.

With 22 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,025.

Of the new cases, 4,767 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 195 among them is unknown.

As many as 48 infected persons came from abroad while 86 came from other states.

The state has reported 2,95,132 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 1,99,634 persons recovered. The remaining 94,388 patients are undergoing treatment.

With over 30,000 new cases being detected in the last three days, Kerala has emerged as one of the state's with the fastest growing coronavirus numbers. In the last one week alone, nearly 60,000 new cases have been discovered in the state.

In an alarming trend, 195 health workers also tested positive in the state on Monday – 76 from Thiruvananthapuram, 23 from Ernakulam, 19 from Thrissur, 17 from Kottayam, 19 from Kannur, 10 each from Palakkad and Kozhikode, seven each from Malappuram and Kasaragod, five from Alappuzha, three each from Kollam and Idukki, two from Pathanamthitta.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,81,413 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,53,104 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,309 are in hospitals.

3075 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 36,28,429 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 2,13,108 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts.

On Monday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and five have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 664 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 869 (contact cases – 796)

Malappuram - 740 (584)

Thrissur - 697 (620)

Thiruvananthapuram - 629 (415)

Alappuzha - 618 (465)

Ernakulam - 480 (378)

Kottayam - 382 (320)

Kollam - 343 (315)

Kasaragod - 295 (246)

Palakkad - 288 (203)

Kannur - 274 (224)

Pathanamthitta - 186 (108)

Idukki - 94 (64)

Wayanad - 35 (29)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 1306

Thrissur – 1090

Ernakulam – 1018

Malappuram – 915

Thiruvananthapuram – 830

Alappuzha – 594

Kottayam – 455

Palakkad – 444

Kollam – 426

Kasaragod – 345

Pathanamthitta – 151

Kannur – 130

Wayanad – 103

Idukki – 29