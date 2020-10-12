NIA court to give verdict on bail applications of gold smuggling case accused today

Kochi: All eyes and ears of the central investigation agencies inquiring the gold smuggling case will be on the NIA court on Monday as it will pronounce its verdict on the bail applications of some of those arrested, including the seventh accused Mohammad Shafi.

It will be a major setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the main central agency involved in the investigations if the accused charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are granted bail before they complete 180 days in remand. The UAPA allows an accused to be kept in remand for 180 days.

The court had asked the NIA to produce evidence of terror links of the accused in the gold smuggling case even after listening to the arguments against the bail application made by the assistant solicitor general, who appeared on behalf of the agency and examining the case diary handed over by the investigation team.

Even as the arguments on the bail applications were taking place, the fourth accused in the case Sandeep Nair had made his confessional statements in the Aluva Magistrate's Court spread over two days. The investigation team will submit his confessions to the NIA court on Monday. These confessional statements recorded as per the Evidence Act will prove crucial in the NIA’s case regarding the gold smuggling racket.

Meanwhile, the High Court will consider a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the gold smuggling case, seeking a copy of the statements she made to the investigating agencies.

There are indications that the statements given by Swapna to the Customs Department have the potential to cause a lot of political controversies.