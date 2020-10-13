Bhagyalakshmi, women activists move Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Kochi: Dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and two other women activists have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed against them for assaulting YouTuber Vijay P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal moved the HC after their anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court last week. The HC might consider their plea on Tuesday.

In their bail petition, the women have said that they were invited by Vijay P Nair and that the charges slapped on them, including criminal trespass, would not stand in court.

They further said that they had gone for conciliatory talks as he was not ready to remove or block the videos.

Soon after their bail pleas were rejected by the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court, the mobile phones of all three women were found to be switched off. But the police had traced their location. However, as a decision was made against arresting the women immediately, no further action was taken. The officers are also re-examining the non-bailable charges slapped on them.

The trio had thrashed Vijay P Nair and poured black oil on him for uploading a number of derogatory videos against women on YouTube.

An FIR was registered at the Thampanoor police station against the three women, who were charged with offences, including trespass and theft.