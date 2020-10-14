Diplomatic baggage case: Customs to grill Jaleel’s personal staff

Thiruvananthapuram: The Customs department is all set to question two staff members of higher education minister K T Jaleel in connection with the case related to bringing the religious text to the country through diplomatic baggage.

M Abdul Rahman, former managing director of Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-apt) which comes under the higher education department and some other officials of the department would be summoned by customs for questioning in the coming days. The Customs is planning to record the minister’s statement after completing the questioning of the staff members.

More people are expected to be questioned by Customs soon in connection with the foreign trips of chief minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar and the transactions involved in the distribution of dates. At present customs is awaiting a comprehensive report on the Call Detail Records (CDR) of Sivasankar and others involved in the case.

The department has also sought the details of the expenses incurred in Sivasankar's foreign trips from various departments. The investigation officials plan to question the former principal secretary again after gathering information from the departments concerned.

Jaleel has been accused of not following the official procedures in using government facilities to distribute the religious texts that came via the diplomatic channel. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating whether the gold that reached Thiruvananthapuram was smuggled to other districts along with the packages containing the religious texts.