Kerala govt indifferent to the plight of movie theatres?

Kochi: When the COVID-19 crisis brought the film industry in the country to a standstill, the respective state governments had offered support. However, the Kerala government has allegedly remained indifferent to the plight of cinema halls despite repeated requests for help.

Though the Kerala Film Chamber, Producers Association, and Film Exhibitors' United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) had given memorandum several times, there was no response from the authorities.

The theatres have been shut since March 11. The Kerala government is yet to respond to several demands, including reduction in power fixed charge and exemption from the entertainment tax. Even though the theatres have been shut for seven months, the owners are forced to pay the power fixed charges.

The Centre has allowed the reopening of cinema halls from October 15 with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. However, various film-based organisations of Kerala is decided it was not the right time to reopen the halls as the state had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Fixed charge concession, subsidy offered by other states

The Delhi government had reduced fixed power charges by 50 per cent for theatres for the months of April and May.

The West Bengal government had announced a one-time financial package of Rs 2 lakh for single-screen theatres in the state that were pushed into a crisis situation due to Cyclone Amphan and the pandemic.

And the Assam government reached out to the film industry, by announcing subsidies to build new theatres and to renovate the existing cinema halls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced exemption of licence fee of multiplexes and cinema halls in the state for the period from April 1 to September 30.