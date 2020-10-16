7,283 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Friday after 51,836 tests

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,283 new coronavirus positive cases after 51,836 tests on Friday. The state also registered 6,767 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,731 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 1,158 are unknown. As many as 144 infected persons came from outside the state.

Kerala has reported 3,25,212 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,28,998 persons recovered. The remaining 95,008 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

With over 20,000 new cases being detected in the last three days, Kerala's COVID-19 case count shows no sign of relief.

With 24 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,113.

In an alarming trend, 250 health workers also tested positive in the state on Friday – 76 from Ernakulam, 65 from Malappuram, 24 from Kottayam, 18 from Alappuzha, 17 from Palakkad, 11 from Thiruvananthapuram, 10 from Kasaragod, eight from Kozhikode, five from Kannur, four each from Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, three each from Kollam and Idukki, two from Wayanad.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,76,727 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,51,145 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,582 are in hospitals.

2,776 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 38,28,728 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, eight more regions have been converted into hotspots and another eight have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 643 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 595 (contact cases – 405)

Pathanamthitta - 296 (227)

Kollam - 418 (420)

Idukki - 124 (69)

Kottayam -432 (268)

Alappuzha - 563 (543)

Ernakulam - 606 (184)

Thrissur - 809 (795)

Palakkad - 648 (434)

Malappuram - 1025 (786)

Kozhikode - 970 (878)

Kannur - 405 (369)

Wayanad - 158 (149)

Kasaragod - 234 (214)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 780

Pathanamthitta – 257

Kollam – 767

Idukki – 53

Kottayam -246

Alappuzha – 181

Ernakulam -843

Thrissur – 831

Palakkad – 322

Malappuram – 432

Kozhikode – 1154

Kannur – 440

Wayanad – 155

Kasaragod – 306