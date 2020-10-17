{{head.currentUpdate}}

Customs slaps new charges on Swapna, Sarith for smuggling dollars

A new case has been registered against Swapna Suresh and PS Sarith for allegedly smuggling dollars abroad on Saturday.

The Customs informs that the duo smuggled close to $1.90 million dollars abroad.

According to a Manorama News report, Swapna had received the money as commission from Unitac builders for ensuring that it won the contract for Kerala's Life Mission Project.
Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar in hospital after complaints of unease

After a bank resisted to convert this huge money, she and Sarith alleged sought the help of the then principal secretary to the chief minister M Sivasankar to coarse the bank into converting the money.

Later, with the help of Khalid, an employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, the two were able to send the money abroad.

According to the Customs, the case was charged as it paints clearly Sivasankar's links with the gold smuggling racket.

It is learned that Customs has also obtained the testimony of a bank officer, Manorama News reported.

