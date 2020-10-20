Twenty-four COVID deaths in Kerala on Tuesday, death toll now 1,206

Twenty-four COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Tuesday.
They are:
Thiruvananthapuram
J Nesayyan (85)
Sreekumaran Nair (56), a native of Poozhanad
Sivaprasad (25), a native of Kulathoor
K Kunju Sankaran (80)
Lucius (50) from Valiyathura
Pathanamthitta
Pushpagadan (64), a native of Konni
Alappuzha
Philip Abraham (50) from Pandanad
Muhammad Kunju (85) from Vandanam
Ernakulam
Karmali (68) from Edakochi
Baby (86) from Thripunnithura
Thrissur
Rosie (65) from Kodakara
Baby Rajan (57) from Irinjalakuda
Sarojakshan (82), a native of Kaiparambu
KK Paul (70), a native of Paravattani
Malappuram
Muhammad (97), a native of Naduvattom
Beyumma (85), a native of Valanchery
Jishnu (37), a native of Pulpatta
Karuppan (75), a native of Karuvarakundu
Kannur
Sulainman (63), a native of Pullukkara
P Ali (69), a native of Muzhappilangad
Muhammad Afzal (59), a native of Thana
Suresh (42) from Karivellur
Elsewhere
Varadaraj (76), a native of Chennai
Marakkar (80), a native of China,
With this, COVID deaths in the state now stands at 1,206.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.