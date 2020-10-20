Twenty-four COVID deaths in Kerala on Tuesday, death toll now 1,206

Twenty-four COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Tuesday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram

J Nesayyan (85)



Sreekumaran Nair (56), a native of Poozhanad

Sivaprasad (25), a native of Kulathoor

K Kunju Sankaran (80)

Lucius (50) from Valiyathura

Pathanamthitta

Pushpagadan (64), a native of Konni

Alappuzha

Philip Abraham (50) from Pandanad

Muhammad Kunju (85) from Vandanam

Ernakulam

Karmali (68) from Edakochi

Baby (86) from Thripunnithura

Thrissur

Rosie (65) from Kodakara

Baby Rajan (57) from Irinjalakuda

Sarojakshan (82), a native of Kaiparambu

KK Paul (70), a native of Paravattani

Malappuram

Muhammad (97), a native of Naduvattom

Beyumma (85), a native of Valanchery

Jishnu (37), a native of Pulpatta

Karuppan (75), a native of Karuvarakundu

Kannur

Sulainman (63), a native of Pullukkara



P Ali (69), a native of Muzhappilangad

Muhammad Afzal (59), a native of Thana

Suresh (42) from Karivellur

Elsewhere

Varadaraj (76), a native of Chennai

Marakkar (80), a native of China,

With this, COVID deaths in the state now stands at 1,206.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.