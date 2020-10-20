Kerala reports 6,591 new COVID cases after 53K tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 6,591 new coronavirus cases after 53,901 tests on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state now stands at 91,922.

Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram topped the list with 896, 806, and 786 new cases respectively. Thiruvananthapuram, on the other hand, remained mid-table with 470 new cases.

Of the new cases, 5,717 had contracted the virus through contact. The remaining cases are of those who came from other states - 105.

Rising untraced contact cases, COVID among health workers

The infection source of 707 contact cases remaining unknown is a cause for concern. So is the alarming number of healthcare personnels who have so far contracted the virus. Sixty-two healthcare workers tested positive on Tuesday.

Of them, 16 are from Kozhikode, 13 from Thiruvananthapuram, six from Kollam, five from Malappuram, four each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur, threeeach from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, and 2 each from Wayanad and Kasaragod.

24 more COVID deaths

Twenty-four deaths too were reported in the state.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yes to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With this, COVID death toll in the state now stands at 1,206.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 896

Kozhikode - 806

Malappuram - 786

Ernakulam - 644

Alappuzha - 592

Kollam - 569

Kottayam - 473

Thiruvananthapuram - 470

Palakkad - 403

Kannur - 400

Pathanamthitta - 248

Kasaragod - 145

Wayanad - 87

Idukki - 72

Recoveries

Kerala reported 7,375 recoveries on Tuesday.

So far, 2,60,243 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 360

Kollam - 746

Pathanamthitta - 301

Alappuzha - 286

Kottayam - 404

Idukki - 85,

Ernakulam - 974

Thrissur - 760

Palakkad - 271

Malappuram - 1,093

Kozhikode - 1,029

Wayanad - 113

Kannur - 544

Kasaragod - 409

Testing and quarantine

There are currently 2,82,219 people under surveillance across the state. Of them, 2,58,747 are under home or institutional quarantine while 23,472 are in hospitals. A total of 2,592 people were admitted to the hospital today.

In wake of the rising cases, the State had ramped up testing. A total of 53,901 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 40,29,699 samples have been sent for testing. This includes routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

Hotspots

Six new regions were designated as hotspots on Tuesday while 14 have been taken off the list.

There are currently 628 hotspots in the state.