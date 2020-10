26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll now 1,232

Twenty-six more COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram



Abhijith, 23, from Karinkulam

Viajayamma, 58, from Neyyattinkara

Sreekantan Nair, 57, from Manikanteswaram

Justin Albin, 68, from Panachamoodu

Janardhanan, 70, from Attingal

Kollam

Krishnankutty, 80, from Thekkekkara

Sudarshan Pillai, 50, from Kundara

Shaji Gopal, 36, from Kallada

Clement, 69, from Puthuval

Ismael Set, 73, from Kallamthazham

Pathanamthitta

Balan, 69, from Ranni

Alappuzha

Rohini, 62, from Ambalappuzha

Ernakulam

Sugunan, 58, from Perandoor

Alfred Koriya, 85, from Thoppumpady

T K Rajan, 48, from Cheriyavappalassery

Palakkad

Ummer, 66, from Kalathumpady

Nabeesa, 67, from Pattambi

Thrissur

Lakshmi, 75, from Kakkad

Babu Louise, 52, from Chennaipara

Abubacker, 49, from Wadakkanchery

Jose, 73, from Puthoor

Krishna Kumar, 53, from Keezhoor

Velayudhan, 78, from Paralam

Kozhikode

Parukkuttiyamma, 93, from Kozhikode

Kannur

Madhavi, 88, from Kattampilly

C I Abdullah, 55, from Ittikkulam

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,232.