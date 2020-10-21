Kerala reports 8,369 new COVID cases after 62,030 tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 8,369 new COVID cases after 62,030 tests on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 93,425.

Ernakulam and Kozhikode reported the most cases - 1,190 and 1,158 new cases respectively, while Thrissur and Alappuzha continued its worrying trend of increasing COVID cases.

After topping the state's COVID list for months, Thiruvananthapuram district remained mid-table for the second day in a row on Wednesday with 657 new cases.

Idukki and Wayanad reported relatively less cases - 100 and 132 respectively.

Of the new cases, 7,262 had contracted the virus through contact. Of them, the infection source of 883 is unknown.

The State also reported 6,839 recoveries. So far, 2,67,082 have been cured of the virus.

26 more COVID deaths

Twenty-six more COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,232.

68 more healthcare workers infected

Sixty-four more healthcare workers too contracted the virus.

They include 15 from Kannur, 12 from Thiruvananthapuram, 10 from Ernakulam, seven from Kozhikode, six each from Kottayam and Thrissur, three from Pathanamthitta, 2 each from Malappuram and Wayanad, and one from Kasaragod.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 1,190 (926 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 1,158 (1,106)

Thrissur - 946 (929)

Alappuzha - 820 (802)

Kollam - 742 (737)

Malappuram - 668 (602)

Thiruvananthapuram - 657 (459)

Kannur - 566 (449)

Kottayam - 526 (487)

Palakkad - 417 (200)

Pathanamthitta - 247 (198)

Kasaragod - 200 (189)

Wayanad - 132 (119)

Idukki - 100 (59)

Recoveries

Kerala also reported 6,839 recoveries.

Ernakulam reported the most recoveries with 905 followed by Malappuram (832) and Alappuzha (769).

So far, 2,67,082 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 970

Kozhikode - 705

Thrissur - 203

Alappuzha - 769

Kollam - 711

Malappuram - 832

Thiruvananthapuram - 705

Kannur - 426

Kottayam - 404

Palakkad - 373

Pathanamthitta - 330

Kasaragod - 248

Wayanad - 92

Idukki - 71

Testing and quarantine

There are currently 2,80,232 people under surveillance across the state. Of these, 2,57,216 are under home or institutional quarantine while 23,016 are in hospitals. A total of 2,899 people were admitted to the hospital today.

During the last 24 hours, 62,030 samples were tested. So far, 40,91,729 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

Hotspots

Six new regions were designated as hotspots on Wednesday while 17 regions were excluded from the list.

There are currently 617 hotspots in the state.