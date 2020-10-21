Swapna sought a commission of $1000 for 1kg smuggled gold, claims Sandeep

Kochi: Gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair has said that another accused Swapna Suresh had sought USD 1000 for 1kg of gold smuggled via diplomatic baggage. This was mentioned in the written statement given by Sandeep Nair to the Enforcement Directorate, Manorama News reported on Wednesday.

Swapna was promised Rs 45,000 per kg but she was not satisfied with it, as per the statement.

Another accused, K T Ramees, who is in custody, had enquired about new methods for smuggling gold, the statement said.

"I knew Sarith and Ramees. Sarith introduced Swapna to me. Swapna said that it was safe to smuggle gold through the diplomatic baggage. The first conspiracy to smuggle gold in this manner was hatched in Sarith's car in 2019. Two trials were also held initially. When the gold was not sent even after these, Swapna compelled us," Sandeep said in the statement.

Sandeep also revealed that M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the CM, was aware of the criminal case against Swapna. Still Sivasankar had recommended Swapna for the job at the Space Park.

Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen had promised 5 per cent commission in the Life Mission project, as per Sandeep’s statement. Also, that he had met the Consul General along with Santhosh Eapen.

However, Santhosh Eapen had said that he was asked to take up the contract for the flat complex construction and that he came to know about the commission only after he was awarded the contract.

