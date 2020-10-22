COVID-19: 7,482 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 7,593 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,482 new coronavirus positive cases and 7,593 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the last 24 hours, 56,093 samples were tested.

Among those infected, 123 people came from outside the state. Of the new cases, 6,448 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 844 among them is unknown. As many as 67 health workers also tested positive in the state on Thursday

With 23 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,255.

The state has reported 3,69,323 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,74,675 persons recovered. The remaining 93,291 patients are undergoing treatment.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,80,926 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,57,733 are under home or institutional quarantine and 23,193 are in hospitals.

3,164 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 41,47,822 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, eight more regions have been converted into hotspots and seven have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 618 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 932 (865 through contact)

Ernakulam- 929 (718)

Malappuram- 897 (821)

Thrissur- 847 (835)

Thiruvananthapuram- 838 (628)

Alappuzha- 837 (809)

Kollam- 481 (478)

Palakkad- 465 (226)

Kannur- 377 (295)

Kottayam- 332 (320)

Kasaragod- 216 (203)

Pathanamthitta- 195 (152)

Wayanad- 71 (62)

Idukki- 65 (36)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 909

Kollam- 750

Pathanamthitta- 250

Alappuzha- 769

Kottayam- 167

Idukki- 94

Ernakulam- 414

Thrissur- 1170

Palakkad- 239

Malappuram- 731

Kozhikode- 1153

Wayanad- 120

Kannur- 572

Kasaragod- 255

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Driving schools were given permission to operate recently. But, instructors are advised to strictly adhere to COVID protocols. This should be checked by the authorities regularly.

• It has been noted that many wedding receptions breaching COVID protocols were held in the State. Sectoral magistrates should ensure that the measures are being followed.

• KMML has started distributing liquefied oxygen to health agencies.

• Regular inspections should be done at places were guest workers are residing together to ensure that COVID control measures are being followed.

• COVID-19 spread is like a wildfire. When it feels like it is subsiding, it could simply be spreading to another area. We should not lower our gurard.

• Post-COVID symptoms are being reported widely in the state. The virus doesn't usually last in the human body for more than 10 days.

• It has been noted that some people, who recovered from the disease, have been suffering from other health issues. So infected people should remain in quarantine for a week after their recovery.

• Those who recovered from COVID should avoid doing hectic activities for a while and should contact doctors if they notice any heath issues.

• Public should observe the Durgapuja and Vijayadashami rituals at their own home.

• The rate of spread of the virus among those below the age of 10 and those above the age of 60 is increasing.

• Strict inspections will be done at the border roads in Kasaragod. Those who conduct inter-state travels need not carry passes. But they should register in the COVID Jagratha portal of the government.