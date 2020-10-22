Kerala records 23 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 1,255

Kerala recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 1,255.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Hariharan, 56, from Karamana
Kuttappan, 72, from Muttada
Sasidharan, 70, from Vembayam
Nazar, 56, from Maruthur
Anil, 47, from Attingal
Kollam
Saradamma,72, Ayur
Nawabuddin, 58, from Umayanalloor
Alappuzha
Ramakrishnan Pillai, 83, from Cherthala
Kottayam
Sainaba Beevi, 96, from Erumely
Ernakulam
Treesa Lonan, 89, from Kochi
Basheer, 60, from Aluva
K K Pushpa, 68, from Edayapuram
Salma Seydu Muhammed, 55, from Vengola
Soudamini Amma, 78, from Kalamassery
Thrissur
Ramakrishnan, 70, from Kunnamkulam
Shameer, 41, from Eranalloor
Malappuram
Hamsa, 58, from Valluvambram
Kunjipathumma, 63, from Kalpakanchery
Leela, 60, from Tirur
Mammadootty, 65, from Thenjippalam
Nafeesa, 72, from Kottakkal
Kozhikode
Ibrahim, 64, from Cheruvathu
Majeed, 73, from Puthuppanam
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.