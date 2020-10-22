Kerala records 23 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 1,255

Kerala recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 1,255.

The deceased are:



Thiruvananthapuram

Hariharan, 56, from Karamana

Kuttappan, 72, from Muttada

Sasidharan, 70, from Vembayam

Nazar, 56, from Maruthur

Anil, 47, from Attingal

Kollam

Saradamma,72, Ayur

Nawabuddin, 58, from Umayanalloor

Alappuzha

Ramakrishnan Pillai, 83, from Cherthala

Kottayam

Sainaba Beevi, 96, from Erumely

Ernakulam

Treesa Lonan, 89, from Kochi

Basheer, 60, from Aluva

K K Pushpa, 68, from Edayapuram

Salma Seydu Muhammed, 55, from Vengola

Soudamini Amma, 78, from Kalamassery

Thrissur

Ramakrishnan, 70, from Kunnamkulam

Shameer, 41, from Eranalloor

Malappuram

Hamsa, 58, from Valluvambram

Kunjipathumma, 63, from Kalpakanchery

Leela, 60, from Tirur

Mammadootty, 65, from Thenjippalam

Nafeesa, 72, from Kottakkal

Kozhikode

Ibrahim, 64, from Cheruvathu

Majeed, 73, from Puthuppanam

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.