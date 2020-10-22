Sweeping changes to reservation for local body polls, notification soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Election Commission will examine the reservation pattern since 1995 while reserving posts of president and chairman/chairperson of grama panchayat and municipalities respectively for the forthcoming local body poll.

A detailed inspection is being carried out to make sure that the panchayats where the president's post was reserved earlier, are not included yet again under the same category. A notification in this regard is expected to be issued by the end of this month.

The reservation for the posts of president and chairman/chairperson is as follows; women general, SC woman, ST woman, SC general, ST general. The government has fixed the number of reserved posts for each category at the state level. However, the State Election Commission will finalise the local body where the posts are to be reserved in each district.

Of the 941 grama panchayats 471, of 87 municipalities in 44, of the 152 block panchayats in 77, of the 14 district panchayats in 14, the post of president and chairman/chairperson are reserved for women as part of 50 per cent quota for women.

The reservation is as follows:

For the post of Grama Panchayat President:

Women general - 417, Women SC - 46, Women ST - 8, SC general - 46, ST general - 8.

Municipalities:

Women general - 41. SC women - 3, ST women - no reservation, SC general - 3, ST general - 1.

Block panchayats:

Women general - 67, SC women - 8 , ST women - 2, SC general - 7, ST general - 1.

District Panchayat:

Women general - 7, SC general - 1.

Reservation for Mayors post



In Corporations, there will be reservations only for women (general).



The Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode corporations where the posts of Mayor are under the general category, will be changed and reserved for women this time.

Similarly, the post of Mayor which was reserved for women in Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur corporation will come under the general category.