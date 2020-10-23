Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Friday, toll now at 1,281

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 1,281.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Sobhana Kumari, 54, from Poyathuvila
Somashekharan Nair, 78, from Malayainkeezhu
Joseph, 63, from Vellanadu
Shyamala, 63, from Aruvippuram
Kollam
Karthyayani, 87, from Kadappakkada
Thangal Kunju, 70, from Vazhathottam
Alappuzha
Gopinathan, 60, from Komalloor
Ayyappan, 70, from Chengannoor
Santha, 84, from Cherthala
Clement, 70, from Kattoor
Thressyamma, 60, from Ambalappuzha
Jolly Joseph, 70, from Edathua
Abdul Hameed, 83, from Punnapra
Kottayam
Ancy George, 54, from Kochalu
Lakshmikuttyamma, 70, from Amayannoor
Joseph Mathew, 86, from Kanjirappally
Vasu, 76, from Vaikom
Eliyamma, 97, from Parampuzha
Ernakulam
Abdul Rahman, 76, from Pallipuram
N P Usman, 68, from ramapuram
Thrissur
Pareed, 70, from Kuttur
Kozhikode
Mohammad Koya, 85, from Kozhikode Medical COllege
Gopalan, 59, from Atholi
Abdullah Koya, 82, from Chalappuram
Kannur
Abdul Razaq, 67, from Payyannur
Mariyam, 90, from Idayilpeedika
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.