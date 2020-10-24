Kerala to be a part of COVID-19 vaccine trials

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has agreed to take part in the trials for finding a potential vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

The state has given permission to conduct the second phase trials of Covaxin, a COVID vaccine candidate being developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech with assistance from the National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The trial will be conducted next month on those who approach the government voluntarily to take part in it. It will be carried out on people who have recovered from COVID and those who have not been affected by it, following strict international guidelines.

In the first phase, the trial was conducted on 375 people in 12 states and it was successful. The second phase aims to test 380 people in the 12–65 age group.