6,843 new COVID cases in Kerala after 48K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 6,843 new COVID cases after 48,212 tests on Sunday. With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 96,585.

Of the new cases, 5,694 had contracted the virus through contact. The infection source of 908 is not known. The remaining cases (159) are of those who came from other states.

Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 1,011 and 869 cases respectively.

The state also reported 7,649 recoveries. So far, 2,94,910 have been cured of the virus.

26 more COVID deaths

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed on Sunday.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

The COVID death toll in the state now stands at 1,332.

Healthcare workers among those infected

Eight-two healthcare workers too were among those who contracted the virus today.

They include 15 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, 11 from Kozhikode, 9 from Ernakulam, 8 from Malappuram, 5 from Thrissur, 4 each from Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kasaragod, 3 from Palakkad, 2 each from Kollam and Kottayam districts.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 1,011 (994 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 869 (834)

Ernakulam - 816 (416)

Thiruvananthapuram - 712 (559)

Malappuram - 653 (612)

Alappuzha - 542 (514)

Kollam - 527 (522)

Kottayam - 386 (320)

Palakkad - 374 (195)

Pathanamthitta - 303 (231)

Kannur - 274 (202)

Idukki - 152 (87)

Kasaragod - 137 (126)

Wayanad - 87 (82)

Recoveries

Kerala also reported 7,649 recoveries.

So far, 2,94,910 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thrissur - 483

Kozhikode - 733

Ernakulam - 1,116

Thiruvananthapuram - 941

Malappuram - 1,052

Alappuzha - 869

Kollam - 529

Kottayam - 299

Palakkad - 419

Pathanamthitta - 106

Kannur - 537

Idukki - 91

Kasaragod - 341

Wayanad - 133

Testing and quarantine

There are currently 2,82,568 people under surveillance across the state. Of them, 2,59,651 are under home or institutional quarantine while 22,917 are in hospitals. A total of 3439 people were admitted to the hospital today.

During the last 24 hours, 48,212 samples were tested. So far, a total of 43,28,416 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

Hotspots

Fifty-eight regions were designated as hotspots on Sunday while thirteen regions have been excluded from the list.

There are currently 669 hotspots in the state.