Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 1,332

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,332.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Vijayamma, 59, from Kowadiar
Subaida Beevi, 68, from Pachalloor
Krishnankutty, 72, from peyadu
Babu, 66, from Chirayinkeezhu
Ashokan, 60, from Navayikkulam
A R Saleem, 60, from Sarathi Nagar
Abdul Razakh, 75, from Manacaud
Alappuzha
Jayamma, 48, from Cherthala
Bhaskaran, 84, from Kayamkulam
Gopalakrishnan, 77, from Cherthala
Thankamma, 83, from Avalukunnu
Krishnakumar, 58, from Champakkulam
Pathanamthitta
Aleena, 24, from Thiruvalla
Kottayam
K S Nair, 72, from Meenachil
Ernakulam
M K Pappu, 87, from Vadakkekkara
Rajamma, 83, from Vavakkadu
Mariyamma Pathrose, 88, from Palakizha
K A Subaida, 65, from Chowwara
Kumari, 62, from Eda
Malappuram
Alawi, 73, from Malappuram
Govindan, 74, from Elamkulam
Mary, 75, from Theyyathumpadam
Muhammed, 60, from Omachapuzha
Suharbi, 45, from Cherushala
Yashoda, 65, from Valancherry
Kannur
K Anandan, 76 from Pannyannoor
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.