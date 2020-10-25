Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 1,332

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,332.

The deceased are:



Thiruvananthapuram

Vijayamma, 59, from Kowadiar

Subaida Beevi, 68, from Pachalloor

Krishnankutty, 72, from peyadu

Babu, 66, from Chirayinkeezhu

Ashokan, 60, from Navayikkulam

A R Saleem, 60, from Sarathi Nagar

Abdul Razakh, 75, from Manacaud

Alappuzha

Jayamma, 48, from Cherthala

Bhaskaran, 84, from Kayamkulam

Gopalakrishnan, 77, from Cherthala

Thankamma, 83, from Avalukunnu

Krishnakumar, 58, from Champakkulam

Pathanamthitta

Aleena, 24, from Thiruvalla

Kottayam

K S Nair, 72, from Meenachil

Ernakulam

M K Pappu, 87, from Vadakkekkara

Rajamma, 83, from Vavakkadu

Mariyamma Pathrose, 88, from Palakizha

K A Subaida, 65, from Chowwara

Kumari, 62, from Eda

Malappuram

Alawi, 73, from Malappuram

Govindan, 74, from Elamkulam

Mary, 75, from Theyyathumpadam

Muhammed, 60, from Omachapuzha

Suharbi, 45, from Cherushala

Yashoda, 65, from Valancherry

Kannur

K Anandan, 76 from Pannyannoor

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.