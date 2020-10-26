After Swapna's arrest, Sivasankar asked chartered accountant to leave state

Kochi: Investigating officials inquiring into the gold smuggling case have recovered a message sent by M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the chief minister, to his chartered accountant friend P Venugopal in the days following the arrest of Swapna Suresh, asking him to leave the state and stay away.

This is stated in the report on digital records received by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sivasankar had advised the chartered accountant to keep a distance from the media and go to Nagercoil if possible.

Investigators had by then received information that Swapna and Venugopal had a bank locker in a joint account. The NIA recovered Rs 1 crore from the locker.

According to the investigation team, as soon as Swapna was arrested, Sivasankar realised that the investigation would lead to the locker.

The ED said it is examining the WhatsApp messages exchanged by Sivasankar and Venugopal since November 2018.

Bank manager suspended for Swapna’s dollar dealings



Thiruvananthapuram: The manager of Axis Bank’s Karamana branch, Seshadri Iyer, has been suspended for allegedly giving dollars that exceeded the limits specified by regulations.



The branch has the accounts of the UAE Consulate and Swapna Suresh.

Swapna has been found to have smuggled dollars abroad in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The investigation team has obtained information that she had converted rupee into dollars at this branch. Seshadri Iyer was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and Customs Department.