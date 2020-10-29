COVID-19: 7,020 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 8,474 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,020 new coronavirus positive cases and 8,474 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the new cases, 6,037 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 734 among them is unknown. As many as 168 infected persons came from outside the state. Eighty-one health workers also tested positive in the state.

With 26 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 1429.

In the last 24 hours, only 54,339 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at 12.92.

The state has reported 4,18,484 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 3,25,166 persons recovered. The remaining 91,784 patients are undergoing treatment.

Kerala's weekly COVID-19 growth rate which was at 10%-15% two weeks ago, came down to less than 5% during October 18–25. This may hint that coronavirus spread in the state could be plateauing.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,91,964 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,69,424 are under home or institutional quarantine and 22,540 are in hospitals.

2,887 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 45,31,069 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, 22 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 14 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 694 in the state.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• 1000 pilgrims per day will be permitted for Sabarimala Makaravilaku season.

• COVID-19 negative certificate a must for pilgrims. Facilities for treatment will be arranged for those pilgrims who will be tested positive once they reach here. If they want to go back, arrangements will be made for transportation.

• The demand for 10% beds for COVID patients in private hospitals have been taken into consideration. The number of beds in ICUs have been increased in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode.

• Post-COVID Care Centre will be formed by health department. Guidelines will be prepared soon. Tele medicine facility will be improved.

• Case per million in Kerala has been increased to 11,280. Therefore, tests have been increased in the state.

• 167 COVID testing kiosks will be set up in all districts. 57 kiosks are already functioning.

• Kerala is the first state to fix floor price for vegetables. This was the first time the floor price was being fixed for 16 varieties of vegetables produced in Kerala. This was also the first such initiative by any state which would provide relief and support to farmers. Local Self Government (LSG) bodies would play an important role in this scheme as they would be coordinating procurement and distribution of vegetables. The scheme would come into effect from November 1.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur- 983 (964 through contact)

Ernakulam- 802 (594)

Thiruvananthapuram- 789 (625)

Alappuzha- 788 (686)

Kozhikode- 692 (664)

Malappuram- 589 (547)

Kollam- 482 (469)

Kannur- 419 (306)

Kottayam- 389 (385)

Palakkad- 369 (189)

Pathanamthitta- 270 (206)

Kasaragod- 187 (172)

Idukki- 168 (137)

Wayanad- 93 (93)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 880

Kollam- 451

Pathanamthitta- 199

Alappuzha- 368

Kottayam- 1050

Idukki- 66

Ernakulam- 600

Thrissur- 1037

Palakkad- 568

Malappuram- 1300

Kozhikode- 1006

Wayanad- 99

Kannur- 679

Kasaragod- 171