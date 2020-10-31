ED finds Sivasankar a hard nut to crack even after a few days in custody

Kochi: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar is reportedly yet to open up to the Enforcement Directorate officers’ questions on the alleged money-laundering deals linked to gold smuggling case even though he has been in the ED custody for two days.

Though the ED has been given custody till November 5, the court has instructed the officers to interrogate the 57-year-old officer only from 9am to 6pm.

The ED Kochi unit is set to seek the service of more officials, who are experts in interrogation.

On day one of the custody, Sivasankar reportedly abstained from having food, worrying the officers. After he developed uneasiness on Friday, a doctor was summoned to examine his health.

However, if Sivasankar continues not to cooperate, then the probe team can freeze his assets as per the Section V of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED can freeze any asset, suspected to be a benami property of Sivasnakar, until the investigation is over.

Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, was arrested by the ED on Wednesday and arraigned as the fifth accused in the case registered under the PMLA.

Sivasankar was taken into custody, soon after the Kerala HC rejected his anticipatory bail on Wednesday. While opposing his anticipatory bail plea, the ED had informed the HC that Sivasankar was in control of the money-laundering transactions of Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling racket busted by the Customs in July.

On Thursday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had granted ED seven-day custody of Sivasankar for further custodial interrogation. The court also gave instructions to the probe team on the interrogation, considering Sivasankar's health condition. The questioning will be allowed only till 6 pm and that a one-hour break should be given to the officer if he is interrogated continuously for three hours.