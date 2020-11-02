ED custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri ends today

Bengaluru: The custody period of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM's top leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, ends on Monday.

Bineesh was arrested on October 29 following which a city court had sent him to the agency's custody till November 2.

On Sunday, he was taken to the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for a check-up after he complained of back pain.

Meanwhile, outside the hospital, Bineesh told mediapersons that he is being forced by the ED officials to say things he did not do.

Bineesh's advocates alleged that the ED was violating the norms by not allowing them to meet him for at least an hour a day.

"They are saying he (Bineesh) is fine but we don't know what happened. They have taken him into custody four days back," Renjith Shankar, one of the lawyers said.

"A normal person is not taken for scanning. That means there should be something serious," he said adding he would take up the matter before the court on Monday.

The lawyers informed that they will move a bail application for Bineesh today and that they fear he was manhandled.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also likely to seek Bineesh's custody for further questioning.

The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

The ED probe stems from a NCB investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.

The ED is conducting investigations into two firms owned by Bineesh - B Capital Forex and B Capital Services - after officials found that the companies, had not carried out any normal transactions.