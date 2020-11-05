COVID-19: 6,820 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 7669 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,820 new coronavirus positive cases and 7669 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Kerala's COVID-19 graph seems to be plateauing, the upcoming Sabarimala season and the local body elections are two major concerns.

With 26 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,613.

The state has reported 4,66,466 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 3,80,650 persons recovered. The remaining 84,087patients are undergoing treatment.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 11.11%. Of the new cases, 5,935 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 730 among them is unknown. As many as 95 infected persons came from outside the state.

Sixty health workers also tested positive in the state on Thursday.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,02,919 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,81,568 are under home or institutional quarantine and 21,351 are in hospitals.

3075 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours 61,388 samples were tested.

So far, 49,22,200 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, 12 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 12 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 638 in the state.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• Oct 24, the state reported highest active cases - 97,417 active cases. Since then, the active cases have been subsiding.

• 1-10% drop in cases reported when compared to last week's data.

• Don't let dwindling cases get you thinking COVID is on the decline. We are still in a critical stage.

• Even those who have recovered from the virus are prone to risks that waves of COVID poses. Post-COVID syndrome, it is observed, leaves those who may seem healthy in appearance, weak over time.

• CM urged all to inform the health officials if experiencing symptoms.

• Post-COVID clinics will be in operation soon.

• Efforts are on to create 50K more jobs before the end of the year.

• 61,290 new job opportunities have been created by the government.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 900 (contact cases – 880)

Kozhikode - 828 (805)

Thiruvananthapuram - 756 (596)

Ernakulam - 749 (519)

Alappuzha - 660 (627)

Malappuram - 627 (584)

Kollam - 523 (516)

Kottayam - 479 (475)

Palakkad - 372 (193)

Kannur - 329 (240)

Pathanamthitta - 212 (166)

Kasaragod - 155 (146)

Idukki - 116 (84)

Wayanad - 114 (104)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 622

Kollam – 593

Pathanamthitta – 364

Alappuzha – 521

Kottayam – 480

Idukki – 113

Ernakulam – 1,288

Thrissur – 1,032

Palakkad – 324

Malappuram – 853

Kozhikode – 844

Wayanad – 79

Kannur – 546

Kasaragod – 40