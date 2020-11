27 COVID deaths in Kerala on Friday, death toll now 1,640

Twenty-seven COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Friday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Devakiamma (84) from Perunthanni



Chandrika (65) from Malayinkeezh

Devakaran (76) from Neyyattinkara

Murugan (60) from Kattakkada

Bruce (79) from Amaravila

Dennis (50) from Kanyakumari

Malappuram



Omana (55) from Venniyour

Kollam



Abdul Wahab (60) from Mynagappally

Ernakulam



Ivan Varghese (60) from Palluruthy

Abu Baker (65) from Vazhakulam

Abdul Qadir (69) from Perumbavoor

Sundar (38) from Keermad

Ajikumar (47) from Ooramana

Thresya from Perumbavoor

Antony (70)

Vishwambharan Nair (58) from Vazhakulam

Thrissur



Achai (85) from Mundur

Ravi (57) from Ottupara

KK Antony (63) from Meladur

Raghavan (80) from Paralam

Malappuram



Ammini (80) from Pothanoor

Kunju (60) from Melattur

Muhammadali (60) from Areekode

Kozhikode



Kunjumol (75) from Kallai

Wayanad



Mohanan (60) from Sultan Bathery

Kannur



Santha (61) from Cherukunnu

Gopi (80) from Paravoor

Mathew (82) from Peringome

--

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,640.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.