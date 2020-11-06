Kerala records 7,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7,854 recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 4,73,468‬ on Friday, with the state reporting 7,002 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,854 recoveries since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 63,384 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 11.05%.

So far, 3,88,504 people recovered from the disease, while 83,208 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 6,192 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 646 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 66 healthcare workers (Ernakulam - 15, Malappuram - 11, Kozhikode - 9, Thiruvananthapuram - 6, Kollam and Kannur - 5 each, Kasaragod - 4, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur - 3 each, Kottayam - 2, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Wayanad - 1 each) also contracted the virus.

The chief minister also confirmed 27 more deaths on Friday. The official death toll now stands at 1,640.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 951 (contact cases - 940)

Kozhikode - 763 (735)

Malappuram - 761 (716)

Ernakulam - 673 (488)

Kollam - 671 (662)

Alappuzha - 643 (633)

Thiruvananthapuram - 617 (463)

Palakkad - 464 (315)

Kottayam - 461 (451)

Kannur - 354 (259)

Pathanamthitta - 183 (119)

Wayanad - 167 (161)

Idukki - 157 (119)

Kasaragod - 137 (131)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Malappuram - 1,180

Ernakulam - 1,075

Thrissur - 1,042

Kozhikode - 908

Thiruvananthapuram - 824

Kottayam - 777

Kollam - 578

Kannur - 393

Palakkad - 327

Alappuzha - 321

Pathanamthitta - 152

Wayanad - 134

Idukki - 104

Kasaragod - 39

Testing and quarantine

In total, 28,04,319 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

Of the 3,07,828 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,86,680 are home/institutional quarantined and 21,148 hospitalised. As many as 2,669 people were hospitalised since Thursday.

Eight new places were designated as hotspots on Friday, while ten regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 636 hotspots.