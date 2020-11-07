{{head.currentUpdate}}

Covid confirmed for Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan

Kerala Governor asks anti-CAA protesters to shun violence
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has disclosed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The office of the Kerala Raj Bhavan revealed this in a tweet on Saturday.
Pinarayi's aide CM Raveendran tests coronavirus positive ahead of ED questioning

"I have tested positive for Covid19. But, there is no cause for concern," Khan stated (as quoted by his office).

Khan, 68, urged all those who came in contact with him in New Delhi last week to hold medical test to confirm any coronavirus infection.

Delhi has been witnessing a likely third wave of Covid especially since the last fornight.

