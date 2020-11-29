'Oommen Chandy’s name dragged into solar case over political animosity'

Kollam: Former Kerala Congress (B) state general secretary C Manoj Kumar (Saranya Manoj) has claimed that former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's name was dragged into the solar case over political animosity.

Manoj Kumar, who is also a relative of Ganesh Kumar, raised serious allegations against the Pathanapuram MLA and CPM MLA Saji Cherian.

Manoj had claimed the other day that Ganesh Kumar and his PA Pradeep Kumar Kottathala coerced the woman complainant in the case to write and make certain statements. Manoj reiterated that Ganesh Kumar was the main accused in the solar case.

“Ganesh Kumar played a main role in the political conspiracy hatched to destabilise the Oommen Chandy government. Along with Ganesh, Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian was also part of this. Saji Cherian was closely acquainted with the woman complainant in the case. She had gone to Chengannur to speak to him several times after he called her," Manoj alleged.

"Oommen Chandy's name was not included in the letter first. But it was later added. Also, some other allegations, not mentioned initially in the letter, were also added. It is 100 per cent true that Oommen Chandy was not involved in any financial deal. Other allegations also are not believable. Biju Radhakrishnan had met Oommen Chandy at the Aluva Guest House. However, Chandy has not revealed what discussions were held then. Even when Chandy was hurt in the stone-pelting by the DYFI workers, he did not reveal that because of his political propriety,” Manoj claimed.

Manoj further said that the woman complainant had stayed at the house of Abdul Latheef, alleged to be a benami of Bineesh Kodiyeri, in Thiruvananthapuram. "As she could not stay anywhere else, I had asked Abdul Latheef to provide the house for her. If Pradeep, who has no links with the film industry, intervened in the actress assault case, it surely had Ganesh Kumar's backing," Manoj alleged.

Ganesh Kumar

Oommen Chandy said that he would not seek a fresh probe into the solar case. "I am not someone who gets extremely sad when allegations are raised or overjoyed when the truth is revealed. The only loss that the government suffered due to the solar case is due to the setting up of the probe commission. Otherwise there was no loss. I am a believer. When allegations were raised, I was confident that the truth would be revealed someday. I am not saying anything about the issue that I know nothing of. I am not taking any names in the case nor will seek revenge,” he added.

Fenny Balakrishnan, former lawyer of the woman complainant, said that he was happy that Manoj had finally spoken out the truth. "Will submit evidence if a probe commission is set up. The complainant had given the letter to me. I and Pradeep went to Thiruvananthapuram with this. I was made to wait at the office, while Pradeep and Manoj went somewhere. After they returned, they said that everything was settled. I had said even then that a conspiracy was hatched to add Oommen Chandy's name in the complaint,” he claimed.

Complainant denies allegations

However, the woman complainant in the solar case has denied the allegations raised by Manoj. She, however, conceded that Pradeep Kottathala had visited her in jail. "Pradeep had met me to change the statements against the UDF leaders. I had raised complaints against the UDF leaders while in judicial custody in July 2013. Nobody had coerced me to write against them. The UDF leaders had tried to scuttle the case. I grew up in Saji Cherian's native place. He was my senior in college. Other than that, I have no acquaintance with him. We have not discussed political matters," she added.

Saji Cherian MLA has also said that the allegations were baseless and said that he would file a case against Manoj. "The woman is from my native place. It is true that she had met me and talked about several matters. But I won't reveal that. I was then the CPM district secretary. I was not even well-acquainted with Ganesh Kumar. Only after I became an MLA that we got acquainted. Will file a defamation case against Saranya Manoj," he added.

More revelations?

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA pointed out that if Manoj had made these revelations to the Justice Sivarajan Commission, then the probe report would have been different. "Who stopped Manoj from making these revelations then? More revelations are to be made. If those are not revealed, I will make some revelations. A note written on a bit of paper at the Attakulangara jail was turned into a 23-page letter. It needs to be found out who is behind this," he said.