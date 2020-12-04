Kerala records 5,718 new COVID-19 cases, 5,496 recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 6,20,391 on Friday, with the state reporting 5,718 fresh cases. The state also registered 5,496 recoveries since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 57,456 samples have been tested. In total, 64,96,210 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 9.95.

So far, 5,61,874 people recovered from the disease, while 61,401 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,991 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 572 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 60 healthcare workers (Kannur - 13, Thiruvananthapuram - 8, Thrissur and Ernakulam - 7 each, Palakkad - 6, Pathanamthitta - 5, Malappuram - 4, Kozhikode - 3, Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod - 2 each and Kollam - 1) also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 29 more deaths on Friday. The official death toll now stands at 2358.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 943 (contact cases - 903)

Kozhikode - 773 (735)

Kottayam - 570 (559)

Thrissur - 528 (512)

Ernakulam - 486 (359)

Palakkad - 447 (234)

Alappuzha - 394 (376)

Kollam - 318 (314)

Thiruvananthapuram - 279 (174)

Kannur - 275 (223)

Idukki - 216 (177)

Wayanad - 180 (172)

Pathanamthitta - 163 (115)

Kasaragod - 146 (138)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 451

Kollam - 662

Pathanamthitta - 130

Alappuzha - 548

Kottayam - 500

Idukki - 109

Ernakulam - 440

Thrissur - 377

Palakkad - 444

Malappuram - 796

Kozhikode - 554

Wayanad - 139

Kannur - 276

Kasaragod - 70

Of the 3,14,029 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,98,929 are home/institutional quarantined and 15,100 hospitalised. As many as 1,726 people were hospitalised since Thursday.

Six new places were designated as hotspots on Friday, while 38 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 444 hotspots.