Kerala records 29 COVID deaths on Friday, toll now at 2,358

Kerala recorded 29 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 2,358. The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Sheela Jacob (70) from Mannanthala
Kollam
Brito Joy (78) from Mangadu
Sivadasan (86) from Kundara
Raveendran (72) from Kundara
Ibrahim Kutty (77) from Decent Junction
Viswanathan Pilla (80) from Kottarakkara
Kottayam
Parameswaran Nair (87) from Thalayolaparambu
Padmanabhan Potty (77) from Pariyaram
Priya (39) from Vadayar
M C Shuby (43) from Kottayam
Kamaludeen (56) from Kanjirappally
Somarajan (53) from Kuttipadi
Ernakulam
Rukhiya Azeez (73) from Kakkanad
T N Bhaskaran (76) from Vypin
Paul Kamilas (73) from Mattancherry
Thrissur
Azeez (47) from Kaipamangalam
A T Vargheese (80) from Paralam
Wayanad
Muhammed (75) from Kakkavayal
Mariyam (72) from Kambalakkad
Malappuram
Abdu (45) from Cheroor
Haider (76) from Urangadiri
Kunjalavi (76) from Kuttippuram
Thanzeera (23) from Anamangadu
Kunjimuhammed (66) from Kottakkal
Pathumunni (67) from Pathanangadi
Abdullah (47) from Thirurangadi
Kozhikode
Radha (73) from Elathoor
Soudath (46) from Thikodi
Satheesh Kumar (59) from Farook College
Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.