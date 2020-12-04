Kerala records 29 COVID deaths on Friday, toll now at 2,358

Kerala recorded 29 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 2,358. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Sheela Jacob (70) from Mannanthala

Kollam

Brito Joy (78) from Mangadu

Sivadasan (86) from Kundara

Raveendran (72) from Kundara

Ibrahim Kutty (77) from Decent Junction

Viswanathan Pilla (80) from Kottarakkara

Kottayam

Parameswaran Nair (87) from Thalayolaparambu

Padmanabhan Potty (77) from Pariyaram

Priya (39) from Vadayar

M C Shuby (43) from Kottayam

Kamaludeen (56) from Kanjirappally

Somarajan (53) from Kuttipadi

Ernakulam

Rukhiya Azeez (73) from Kakkanad

T N Bhaskaran (76) from Vypin

Paul Kamilas (73) from Mattancherry

Thrissur

Azeez (47) from Kaipamangalam

A T Vargheese (80) from Paralam

Wayanad

Muhammed (75) from Kakkavayal

Mariyam (72) from Kambalakkad

Malappuram

Abdu (45) from Cheroor

Haider (76) from Urangadiri

Kunjalavi (76) from Kuttippuram

Thanzeera (23) from Anamangadu

Kunjimuhammed (66) from Kottakkal

Pathumunni (67) from Pathanangadi

Abdullah (47) from Thirurangadi

Kozhikode

Radha (73) from Elathoor

Soudath (46) from Thikodi

Satheesh Kumar (59) from Farook College

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.