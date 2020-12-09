Central Kerala gears up for Phase 2 of local body polls

The central Kerala is all set to head to the polling booths on Thursday on the second phase of the three-tier local body elections amid pandemic fears. Polls will be held in the five districts - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad - following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

In most of the wards where polls are being held, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-headed UDF and BJP-NDA are locking horns.

With close to 60,000 active coronavirus cases in the state, a slew of measures have been placed in the booths for the responsible conduct of the civic polls. Click here to know it in detail.

The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Voters, who have tested positive for the viral infection or those placed under quarantine, would be allowed to cast votes in their respective booths in the evening after all the voters have exercised their franchise, official sources said. They should arrive at this time slot wearing a PPE kit and then enter the polling booth. Everyone inside the booth, including the polling agents, will be wearing a PPE kit at this hour for voting. Those who have already opted for special postal vote won't be allowed to vote at polling booths.

Phase 1 polling was held in five southern districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki – on December 8 in which 72.67 per cent polling was recorded.

Alappuzha recorded the highest percentage of voter turnout with 77.23 per cent, while Pathanamthitta recorded 69.70, the lowest in the five districts. Thiruvananthapuram recorded 69.76 per cent votes, Kollam 73.41 and Idukki 74.56 per cent.

In phase 3, four northern districts – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod – will go to the polls on December 14. Counting of votes will take place on December 16.

Across the state, in the 2015 local body polls, the Left won around 60 per cent of the total seats, followed by the Congress, while the BJP won a mere 1,200 seats out of around 21,000 seats in three tiers of local bodies.

This time, the civic body polls have gained more significance as its result is generally considered to reflect the political mindset of the southern state which would go to Assembly elections after some months.

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s prime focus during the campaign was the achievements under the four and half-year Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The Congress-led UDF highlighted the controversies relating to the gold smuggling case, the alleged corruption in the Life Mission project and the charges levelled against the Chief Minister's office during the campaign.

However, the vigilance cases against various UDF leaders and the arrest of its MLAs V K Ibrahim Kunju and M C Kamaruddin in corruption cases were seen as a setback for them.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is trying everything in its means to find a place in the bipolar polity led by LDF and UDF for decades, is pinning hopes on various development programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

