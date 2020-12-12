Kerala govt to take a call on DGP Behera's successor next month

Thiruvananthapuram: A new police chief could head the state police force by the time of the Kerala Assembly Elections this coming summer. The fate of the incumbent DGP Loknath Behera would be known by next month, however the Election Commission of India would have a say in this. Meanwhile, intense lobbying by senior police officers are reportedly on to bag the coveted post.

The Chief Electoral Officer held informal discussions with the Chief Secretary, but the official talks in this regard will begin only in January.

Behera has been the state police chief for nearly four years. As per rules, police officers who have been continuing in the same post for three years should be replaced before the Assembly elections. However, the decision of the Election Commission of India would be crucial in this regard.

Behera is set to retire in June 2021. A rule stipulates that officers should not be transferred with just six months left for retirement.

The LDF government too would try to retain Behera who has been associated with the state administration from the beginning. Any replacement would be considered only if the Election Commission does not permit this.

If not Behera, then who?

If Behera is moved out, other officers who are likely to be considered for the top post are Rishi Raj Singh, R Sreelekha, Tomin Thachankary, Arun Kumar Sinha and Sudesh Kumar. But Sreelekha is set to retire this month. The rules state that only officers with at least six months of remaining service should be made the police chief. However, this will work against Rishi Raj Singh too who is set to retire in July.

Arun Kumar Sinha, the SPG director who also has the charge of Prime Minister's security, is unlikely to return to Kerala. Therefore, Tomin Thachankary or Sudesh Kumar is likely to get picked.