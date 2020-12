Kerala's COVID-19 toll at 2,594 after reporting 32 new deaths on Saturday

Kerala recorded 32 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the official toll to 2,594.

The deceased have been identified as Leela Vijayan, 75, from Azheekode and Ranjith, 57, from Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram; Pookunju, 73, from Kunnikode and Mohammad Iqbal, 63, from Karunagapally in Kollam; Yashodharan, 50, from Adoor, Pathanamthitta; Rathiamma Shaji, 50, from Kumarankari, Alappuzha; Marykutty, 69, from Ayarkunnam and Kunhamma Raju, 73, from Chingavanam in Kottayam; Jessy Thomas, 43, from Chelamattam, Ramchand Sekhar, 73, from Koovapady and C K Sasikumar, 65, from Rakkad, Devasya, 70, from Muvattupuzha, Krishnankutty, 75, from Cherai, Hasan Kunju, 73, from Kizhakambalam, and T P Valson, 80, from Kaloor in Ernakulam; Jose, 56, from Mullassery, Bhanu, 70, from Karyavattom, Sasi, 66, from Kunnamkulam, and Madhusoodanan, 60, from Pazhayannur in Thrissur; Velayudhan, 72, from Palakkad; Bengaluru native Selvam Swaminathan, 57, who has been treatment at Manjeri, Raveendran, 50, from Maypadam, Alavikutty, 59, from Thirunavaya, Velayudhan, 94, from Pulikkal in Malappuram; Ismail, 63, from Panamaram, Anthru Haji, 85, from Edavaka, and Mammunni Haji, 89, from Kalpetta in Wayanad; Aisha, 78, from Kathirur, Abdulla, 75, from Peringathur, Mammootty Haji, 93, from Iritti, and Muhammad Kunju, 70, from Pallikunnu in Kannur; and Abdul Fattah, 26, from Lakshadweep.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.