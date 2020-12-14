Polling begins in third and final phase of Kerala local body elections

Thiruvananthapuram: All eyes are on the four northern districts of Kerala where the third and final phase of the local body elections will begin at 7am on Monday.

Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will go to the polls on Monday.

The average polling recorded in the first two phases is 74.84 per cent and it remains to be seen whether the third phase will see a higher voter turnout. Over 77 per cent polling was recorded in all four districts in 2015.

But the third phase has more sensitive booths than the first 10 districts. In Kannur district alone, there are 785 such booths.

The Kozhikode and Kannur district panchayats are currently with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is ruling Kasaragod and Malappuram. Among the corporations, the challenge for the LDF is to retain Kozhikode, while the UDF tries to hold on to Kannur.

Counting of votes will take place on December 16.

Phase 1 polls

Phase 1 polling was held in five southern districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki – on December 8 in which 72.67 per cent polling was recorded. Alappuzha recorded the highest percentage of voter turnout with 77.23 per cent, while Pathanamthitta recorded 69.70, the lowest in the five districts. Thiruvananthapuram recorded 69.76 per cent votes, Kollam 73.41 and Idukki 74.56 per cent.

Phase 2

Five districts went to polls in phase 2 - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad - and all of them witnessed a large turnout. According to a report from the State Election Commission, phase 2 saw a voter turnout of 76.38 per cent. Wayanad reported the highest turnout (79.46 per cent) followed by Palakkad (77.97 per cent) and Ernakulam (77.31 per cent).

Then and now

In the 2015 local body polls, the Left won around 60 per cent of the total seats, followed by the Congress, while the BJP won a mere 1,200 seats out of around 21,000 seats in three tiers of local bodies.

This time, the civic body polls have gained more significance as its result is generally considered to reflect the political mindset of the southern state which would go to Assembly elections after some months.

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s prime focus during the campaign was the achievements under the four and half-year Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The Congress-led UDF highlighted the controversies relating to the gold smuggling case, the alleged corruption in the Life Mission project and the charges levelled against the Chief Minister's office during the campaign. However, the vigilance cases against various UDF leaders and the arrest of its MLAs V K Ibrahim Kunju and M C Kamaruddin in corruption cases were seen as a setback for them.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is trying everything in its means to find a place in the bipolar polity led by LDF and UDF for decades, is pinning hopes on various development programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.