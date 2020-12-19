15 standees now allowed on KSRTC buses during day

Kozhikode: Fifteen standees will be allowed on the buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) during daytime trips as the restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are still on.

Earlier, no standees were allowed as per the COVID-19 safety protocols in force. Then an order was issued on November 12, allowing nine standing passengers during the last trip. The permission for up to 15 standees was given on Friday.

Public were also barred from boarding from stops on the way if all seats were occupied. In such situations, permission has been granted for 10 to 15 standees during the journey.

An additional service would be conducted on a route the next day if it is found several people were stranded at bus stops on account of the restrictions.

Only half the number of buses on roads

Only 100 additional services were deployed on Friday though the KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar had instructed to start all services from this day. In all 2,800 buses conducted services on Friday. The KSRTC aims to operate 5,500 regular services.

"This was mainly due to the poor employee strength at several places which was in turn because the transfers had not taken place," Prabhakar reasoned on the shortfall.

However, a few sources at bus depots claimed the low staff strength is not solely because of the transfers awaited.

Most employees and union leaders are campaigning for the referendum (on ascertaining union strength) scheduled for December 30, they said.

Reportedly, about 1,500 buses are under maintenance and it would take one week to complete the procedures for getting them back on the road.

The number of people depending on public service has increased as the spread of COVID-19 has reduced and most of the establishments have resumed functioning. Hence, the MD had ordered for increasing the number of services.