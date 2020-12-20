Youths who harassed Malayalam actress at Kochi mall likely to be arrested today

Kochi: The police are likely to arrest the two youths, who harassed a popular young Malayalam actress at an upscale shopping mall here recently, today. Police sources said they have got clear evidence to identify the accused.

The police had on Saturday released CCTV visuals of the two youths.

The police have found that the duo entered the mall through the entrance at Edappally Metro station around 5.45 pm on December 17. The police suspect that the youths went to the mall with malicious intention as they did not record their names and phone numbers at the entrance. They also returned without buying anything.

Though they reached the Ernakulam North and South stations after 8 pm, they did not record their names and phone numbers there also. However, there were no trains from the stations at that time. The police suspect that they might have hired some other vehicles.

The case is that the accused molested and stalked the actress when she was at the mall along with her family. The Kalamassery police is probing the case as directed by IG Vijay Sakhare.

The actress, however, is yet to give an official complaint.

It was after the actress vented her anguish on what happened to her, through her Instagram account, that the local police took suo motu cognizance of the crime and launched a probe.

The actress was accompanied by her family members when this incident took place and the police have by now taken a statement to this effect from her mother, as she is busy in a film shoot.

She wrote in her Insta account, "Two men passed by me in a less crowded place in the mall, and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back."

She said she was caught off guard and, hence could not react instantly against the men's inappropriate action.

It was after the media taking up the matter, the police and the Kerala State Women's Commission decided to take up the case suo motu.

The police began their probe by collecting visuals and are now closing in on the two men, after their first visuals have been put out in public domain.

According to the police, they have zeroed down the two youth, but with both spotting a face mask, as is the norm due to COVID-19, they expect that it might take a bit more time.

(With inputs from IANS)

